Transcript for How Leah Freeman’s ex-boyfriend hopes to honor her legacy

Person myself there and can be found out investigative work needs to be pushed on the person or persons that did this. They deserve to be held accountable for what they did. Look don't fresh. I believe is about a year after fleeing went missing that my father and I'd be sedated do something in commemoration for Leah. Bruce my husband and neck decided to put in a huge pond in the backyard. It was that good healer for next. She loaded actors and even if it was just her being here alone business. The place she felt safe and connected to Lille team and I think the rhododendron is back there that's the one thing still chickens that. The ways blooming in this semi arid climate quite amazing Tuesday don't think I rooted problem in my desk and beginning of February. I think it's kind of my ideas and yulia. Let me know she still under.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.