‘Life on Line: The Last Days of Gabby Petito’ | Friday at 9/8c on ABC

What don&rsquo;t you know about her last days? Watch the breaking new 20/20 event special Friday night at 9/8c on ABC.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live