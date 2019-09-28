Transcript for Life after 'Siegfried and Roy' and how the show impacted future generations: Part 11

When you walk out here, you surprise the people sometimes. What does it feel like? I have my lines ready for that, too. The purpose of Siegfried & Roy is to instill magic in everyone they meet. Good to see you. Is this your gang here? Hi, I'm Siegfried. He carries these coins with him, and says give this to somebody you love. It's a little bit of the Thank you for coming. There's an elusive melody. If you hear it, you found it, you say you found your dreams. Magic is the same as it was 5,000 years ago in ancient Egypt. You could come from any nation, speak any language, watch Siegfried & Roy, and have a great time. Do you miss it? Do you miss the stage? No, I really don't miss it. We have been on stage in Vegas for 40 years. And we had the most successful show in the history of las Vegas. I always wanted to please everybody. You know, the audience and the producer, and everything. Now once in a while I get little things. You can stop and see the flowers. I think now I'm the happiest in my life. I think it's inescapable that, looking at the history of entertainment in Las Vegas, Siegfried & Roy transformed it. That's why there are two bronze statues on the strip. To reflect on their contributions to Las Vegas. It sort of transcended everything that Las Vegas had seen till then. And that led to cirque du soleil, and that led to blue man group, and that led to criss angel. All of them kind of patterned that show off of what the Siegfried & Roy show was at the mirage. I think it has to be an end of a chapter with the show closing. I don't think you're gonna get that kind of glitzy, big magic machinery with animals that means Vegas done by anybody else. And I don't think there's any greater tribute to them than that. As a magician, you're a storyteller at heart. Their narrative is, come join us where everything is incredible. When you watched these big cats onstage with Roy, you were transported to a fantasy world. They dedicated their lives to that illusion. Up -- literally, in Roy's case -- to the brink of death, he defended the integrity of that illusion. Whado you want your legacy to be? What do you want people to remember Siegfried & Roy for? Siegfried & Roy? My legacy? You can achieve everything. It's the American story, from the dishwasher to, what? To Siegfried & Roy. You know, I love what he told

