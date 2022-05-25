Lisa Marie Presley said actor Austin Butler ‘honored’ Elvis in new film portrayal

Butler spoke with Elvis’ daughter in a “20/20” interview about portraying the “King of Rock and Roll” in the new “Elvis” film.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live