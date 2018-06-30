-
Now Playing: Alleged road rage triggers massive crash in California
-
Now Playing: What to do in a road rage situation
-
Now Playing: Police officer explains ways to get out of ugly road rage incidents
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway after teen shot dead in suspected road rage incident
-
Now Playing: Man apologizes after road incident escalates into fight with a bat: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Police track down drivers with the most civilian complaints on the road: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Navy officer dead after being run over in road rage incident: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Why this man confronts drivers he says are potentially dangerous on the road
-
Now Playing: Women recall horror after driver attempted to run them off the road
-
Now Playing: The battle against road rage on Denver's roadways
-
Now Playing: How this female trucker deals with men on the road
-
Now Playing: 'Mom's dead': Radio host found gunned down in her own home: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Daughter files a wrongful death suit against stepdad in mom's death: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Murdered radio host's husband questioned about his past: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Man charged in wife's shooting death is found dead in jail: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Murdered radio host's husband found dead, left behind suicide note: Part 5
-
Now Playing: 'Thank you for fighting': Daughter remembers her late mother: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Seeking solutions in the #MeToo Movement: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Mom discovers daughter brutally attacked by man with shovel: Part 1