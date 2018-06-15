Why man says he took no contest plea in near-fatal shovel attack case

More
"I know I'm not guilty," Justin Hansen, who's accused of attacking Brittani Marcell with a shovel in 2008, said. "I don't have to believe it. I know I'm not guilty."
1:07 | 06/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Why man says he took no contest plea in near-fatal shovel attack case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55931533,"title":"Why man says he took no contest plea in near-fatal shovel attack case","duration":"1:07","description":"\"I know I'm not guilty,\" Justin Hansen, who's accused of attacking Brittani Marcell with a shovel in 2008, said. \"I don't have to believe it. I know I'm not guilty.\"","url":"/2020/video/man-contest-plea-fatal-shovel-attack-case-55931533","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.