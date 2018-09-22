Transcript for Man tips off police about missing teen, teacher on the run: Part 5

He told me to stay in the car and put sunges on and keep my head down. Repter: It'now since mmins and Eth th disappeared fromennessee. He didn't want peoplebe able to recognize me. And he wld wear sulasses, try to do the. Reporter:ast out of die, aka E black be commune in northern California, running out of options. A despere Cummins ts off for nearby village of cecilville.y were fro colodo Rorter: Cumnsees a famiar face, griffin Barry. It turns out griffin had given indirectionso the black bear commune a week earlier.did you rember them? No,oumb name. I wake, "What'yo again" you know wi'm saying he was, like, "Yeah, we had a house fire." D aid he lost his job. They were just trying to start a new . I was "I you out." Put him in the cabin. Reporter: Griffin, ironically a native of Nashville, E, is the caretaof this forested California operty. And gis the couple he ks is jplace to stay. Can you show ue at U put him ? Yeah, for sure. It's at the end. Repter: So this is E th stayed. Yea bottles? Those they raw bottles. Reporter: So thathat they weresing to have C W of mattrehing that L ane grabbed from black bear ranch, which S kind of ke a seat that I laid on.he pushed em togetheand we haditorter. Rorr: The woobin is unfinished and has no heat or latin. Ttle to keep out the cold. S really cold California. It got real cold at night especially. Reporter:o make some money,ri put them rk college cks for a masonry project. When I was trying to strike a conversion, I picked them was like "A," it was most with,ike, an accent. Reporte the quiir weird ac S sohat griffite igrby, sometng seems off. Iase, "That gl talk, you know, to me really or anything." Reporter: That night, the same neighbor makes a startling discovery, finding thiber alert.and was like, hat's defite him." Reporter: Then what did you guto do? We went and called the police. Repor finally, lice haip they've been hoping for. Authorities race to that small town in northern califa. D a S.W.A. Team surrounds the cabi I came out of the cabin and it early morng. Think he went to go wash out our dishes from the night before. But then I saw someone up hi Reporter: As the sun is rising, Elizabeth spa camoufla hat. The bush, all you hes, anp. It's ove" Rhat's what sa T They said, "Put your hands up. Onund." Reporter: 38 days after nnessee, S is fi rescd. The da police show up -- That was the bemy life. The policpounce , but before he's led whispers izll trying xert control over his would-be teen we have donee to go. Say that I went willingl Y at he was trotect me. Reporter: That was his story. He was trying to prote. He told mto go along with it. I could tell you that her mood kind of wasalated. It was a very traumatic experience fer. It was kof a rollecoaster Moher. 'S important heev what she endured, no longer afraid of what her tcher can do to her. Know he's bad man. Ani've blamed myself a lot. But now I tt fault. He himself made him do it. Other people't choose urtions. You do. After being found, already well-traveled Elizabeth is on a plane for the very first time, whatas that LI? Overwhein a lot toak and so many people bombarding you with many questns. Reporter: They have peof what they think you're like and what you've done. Yeah. Reporr: Elizabe enters tient counling, and R her family, re I with anger at the adults who turned silence no more, eleth

