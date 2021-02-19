Transcript for Margaret Rudin juror on their friendship after “clashes” in deliberation room

I was there that he that she was released from prison. That was wonderful. I'm very very proud to call Margaret read my friend and I can only hope it. She is proud to. Call me her friend. My name is pouring Kovacs I was juror number eleven on the Margarita trial. There was so much emotional. Made him in that jury room. When deliberations were going on I was the only not guilty vote I was the only old unsure. Common sense told me that this woman wasn't guilty and she got taken for the biggest riding her life. That's why we spent six to seven days in the lubrication room. Every time I refuted eat. A point that they were trying to make while she's guilty because of the essence in pot inning Hughes here's the bottom line just does not make her guilty. Period. Brutal. Was very brutal. He were a lot of serious classes. In my eyes and I'm the one. I'm the one that says I'm me change my Benson did Margaret rudin was guilty of murder. In those nineteen years from the candidate trial till the time she was released we managed to keep in touch. I had markets addressed and the women's correctional facility I can felon. Banker's box with just individual letters we wrote back and forth. These are martyr through these files Holler from the trial for the appeals. Juror eleven gave me this box of things related to markers. Trial. Here's. Some poetry that martyr Rome this while she was in prison. And this is from July of 2002 from blue marker written to come under number eleven. With the little. I guess phrase on there there are two ways of spreading like to be the candle in the mirror that reflects. So. Mark is always trying to separatist group and business news am and then Margaret besides I'd let me. Juror number eleven feels very bad about what happened and what's amazing is that market hasn't held. The first letter sent to her was an apology for the white what happened in that cheery room and that was. So varied. Mournful that I you know and I caved and she was kind enough to not only hear me down. She was empathetic and compassionate and and understood. And she forgave me. In 2001. And it's 2000 Tawny and I still can't you. In my mind. No matter what I went through Doreen that trial markets 120 years in jail then she's where she shouldn't. She's the victim and ended up in prison.

