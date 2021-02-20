Transcript for Margaret Rudin is released from prison, continues fight to clear her name: Part 11

Reporter: Infamous convicted killer Margaret Rudin, dubbed the black widow of Las Vegas, has just been let out of prison. She's been locked up for the past 20 years for the brutal beheading and murder of her millionaire husband, Ron Rudin. Waiting to greet Margaret, holdout juror Coreen Kovacs. She had befriended and written Margaret during her long prison stint. Wow. Hi. Am I going to get to see you later? That was wonderful. It was high time. But you could see that being in prison took a toll. 'Cause this was a very -- she's a very pretty woman. After her release, Margaret moved back to the Chicago area. Now she's 77 years old. The world had changed. Life had changed. My children had changed. I'm living alone for the first time probably in my life. It's a serious adjustment. I knew nothing about Facebook or smartphones or computers or the way of life that's just so taken for granted now. She's a great-grandmother now. She's spending time with her daughter, her granddaughter, her great-granddaughters. And now if I had my life to live over again, I would stay right here in Illinois and never, ever have subjected my kids or myself to Vegas. All of the things that influenced my life as I got into the relationship with Ron Rudin. I miss him. I look at the pictures now and think, I wish he was here. I wish I had more pictures. These are his younger years. How happy he was. I just thought of him up in heaven with my husband. I think because of the details of the murder, how heinous it was and because it was motivated by money, by greed, that personally, I think she should have stayed behind bars. I did not kill Ron. And I have no fear of meeting god and saying, I did not. I am not going to have my children or my grandchildren live with that. Look at her. Her mother did it. I don't care what you think. I don't care what you think. I don't care what you think.

