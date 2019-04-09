Mark Gerardot says he's still working on forgiving himself after wife's murder-suicide

More
In 2018, Gerardot's wife Jennair shot and killed his girlfriend Meredith Chapman before turning the gun on herself. He reflects on what he could’ve done differently.
0:41 | 09/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mark Gerardot says he's still working on forgiving himself after wife's murder-suicide
You don't find me you don't find the edge acting you don't the do you like. You're miserable. She liked your fired she needs you your home. You're excited it's all friends. Getting into each other and it aren't in the wrong. But do you think you couldn't stop it could suffer relationship I could have handled it completely differently I'm broke her heart. My regret comes back to making her feel like she had no other choice have you forgiven yourself. So working on that. Still working on that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"In 2018, Gerardot's wife Jennair shot and killed his girlfriend Meredith Chapman before turning the gun on herself. He reflects on what he could’ve done differently.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"65379649","title":"Mark Gerardot says he's still working on forgiving himself after wife's murder-suicide","url":"/2020/video/mark-gerardot-working-forgiving-wifes-murder-suicide-65379649"}