Transcript for After meeting her sister for first time, woman finally meets her biological father

This didn't bomb. Yeah. Pantry is starting a journey alone now paired with the bull's sister. Together they'll travel to meet their two Brothers and their father. Malloy. AA and the other LIN. Being here in India yeah. Yeah. Find it face to face her brother Aaron answers the door and then you have pondered why. The new family binding their footing. Dennis another brother joins us flowers. Yeah. So you meeting your biological father and your two Brothers you'd never. I didn't and T existed I can't even describe the feeling. It was great great delight just immediately started talking to us and telling us everything he knew all about our mother. You know what I see new pictures home when this month. Yeah. He. We just moments seen every picture that were taken apart.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.