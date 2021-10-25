A look at the three men who were charged in Ahmaud Arbery's murder: Part 7

Greg McMichael, a former cop, had worked for the district attorney. His son Travis McMichael, who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, was living at home. William “Roddie” Bryan lived in the same neighborhood.

