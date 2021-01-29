Michael Falater says he thinks about his mother 'every day' since her 1997 death

Michael Falater’s dad was convicted of killing his mom and said he still thinks about her every day. “I think about what she could be doing with my kids now, what life could've been like,” he said.
0:51 | 01/29/21

