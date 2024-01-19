Michael Woods recalls living in Stephenville, Texas, with his then-wife Susan Woods

"People very much looked at me like an outsider... I certainly didn't act the same," Michael Woods said about living in Stephenville, Texas, in the 1980s with his then-wife Susan Woods.

January 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live