Michelle Obama on the bruising campaign to the White House: Part 3

More
The former first lady writes in "Becoming" that she will "never forgive" President Trump for challenging the legitimacy of her husband's birth certificate.
5:54 | 11/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michelle Obama on the bruising campaign to the White House: Part 3

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59129031,"title":"Michelle Obama on the bruising campaign to the White House: Part 3","duration":"5:54","description":"The former first lady writes in \"Becoming\" that she will \"never forgive\" President Trump for challenging the legitimacy of her husband's birth certificate.","url":"/2020/video/michelle-obama-bruising-campaign-white-house-part-59129031","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.