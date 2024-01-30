Michigan police find surveillance video they say helped unravel three unsolved cases

Investigators said details they learned from Madison Nygard after her escape from an attempted abduction helped them track down security video showing a silver minivan in the area.

January 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live