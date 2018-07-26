Transcript for The last minute decision diver made when rescuing last boy from Thai cave

You growing numbers because this storm coming down the last I think everybody was on that whole process and in the not people. Ballots in as issues that he's still with the final rescue we'd be lucky number thirteen for the last chiles who is in his small child. In fact he's too small for diving mask brought in for him again. Put on and we struck me instructed downsized please note was flattened against these days and there was a big gap when Sheehan. He's come get its sale to divers in deep water. To seek fast. They decide to used eight different NASCAR needs are not perfect either but it reminds performance and seal around the boy's veins. It was so. And this for me because he was that different type of mass. With the zeal that you could dislodge side where is that to be so careful within. Your freezing or shivering in the water. First face mask doesn't work because of voice too small the second one doesn't have a great seal are you thinking maybe we need to postpone this. He never events in my mind's postpone it when you wouldn't have anymore time when you. It was lost out. And again it's not like you can. Call that mouth of the cave and headquarters for help because there is no outside communication. No one's yourself without Kidd it was a while Malaysia they who have embarked latest it was a case of getting amount. They threw to work that our.

