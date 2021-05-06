Transcript for After missing for 48 hours, Denise Huskins is found safe in Huntington Beach: Part 5

Desperate search for a California woman. Denise Huskins vanished from her boyfriend's home on mare island yesterday. Kidnapped for ransom in the middle of the night. Ms. Huskins' whereabouts are unknown and we're treating this matter as a kidnap for ransom. Police have no suspects. A 29-year-old woman being abducted from her boyfriend's home in the middle of the night, doesn't happen. People were terrified. It just gives me the chills just thinking about it. Sometimes life is stranger than fiction. This was of course going to be a huge story. Don't hurt her, please don't hurt her. This morning, a shocking twist. Denise Huskins found safe in Huntington Beach. On Wednesday, March 25th, news breaks that Denise Huskins, who's been missing for 48 hours, reappears in Huntington Beach. 400 miles away from where she was kidnapped. When Denise Huskins reappears, this story explodes. It was so sexy. The bizarre kidnapping case that looked like a real life "Gone girl." It was "Gone girl," Nancy grace. Is Huskins a real life "Gone girl," like the movie? The movie "Gone girl" is about a woman who fakes her own kidnapping. Meticulously stage your crime scene with just enough mistakes to raise the specter of doubt. Pins it on her husband who's cheating on her and then leaves and allows the media to hone in on her husband. I turned on the TV, it was on every news network. Now to the latest twist in that kidnapping case in California. And then it just grew, and grew, and grew. Denise Huskins was located. She is alive and well, 400 miles away. Where her parents live. It was everywhere. I couldn't believe she was alive. I mean, this is a bizarre case. The mystery continues. And that mystery has now become the subject of a book. It's called "Victim F." Her kidnapper decides that there's too many police in Vallejo, he can't take her back to Vallejo. So he takes her to Huntington Beach, where her family lives. He stops the car, he lets me out, he had put tape over my eyes and given me sunglasses. Her bags are taken out of the car too. And she's instructed to count to ten until the car drives away. And that they're going to be monitoring her. When did you realize that you were safe? I heard him drive off. I slowly counted to ten. I peeled the tape off of my eyes and I was by myself in this alley. I grabbed my bags and I started walking and I looked at the corner street name and I saw Utica, which is the street that I grew up on. I thought, "Oh, my god." She realizes that she's within walking distance of her mother's house in Huntington Beach. You know, it's a street I've walked down hundreds of times in my life. As I'm stumbling, still sedated, just walking down the street, all I wanted to do was to hug my mom and dad and finally feel safe. She goes to her mother's house, but no one's there. She sees someone working on the home, and she asks to borrow a cell phone. She first calls her dad, and H doesn't pick up. And she leaves a voicemail. I heard the voicemail, an then I went into a panic. Denise's parents were both hours away up in Vallejo, unable to get to her. She was walking over to my house, which was a mile away, about a 10, 15-minute walk. I'm thinking, "Okay, I've got about five minutes to get ahold of Huntington Beach police." I get to his house, I knock on te door, nothing. And then his neighbor says, "Can I help you?" And I said, "I'm looking for my dad." Denise goes to the neighbor's home and asks to use the restroom. When I came out, there were already two officers from Huntington Beach police department and said, you know, "Are you Denise Huskins?" There's actually a recording of the conversation they had with Denise. Where did they drop you off here? Down Utica. They see a woman who's wearing sunglasses, who appears to be very calm, and her actual overnight bag is with her. I noticed that you have obviously a purse and jacket. How did you get that stuff? They brought it with me. They knew that it was my stuff. She tells them the same crazy story that Aaron had told the police in Vallejo. Denise tells them everything from waking up at 3:00 A.M. To the white flashing lights, the kidnapping and put in the trunk. She tells them everything she can think of. I was put in the trunk of Aaron's car and then he started driving. I was in and out of I knew it was hours and hours that we were driving. I feel the car slow down and I realized that we're reaching our destination. The entire time that Denise is kidnapped, she's regularly given liquid doses of benzo, likely that same sedative that she was given the first night. Did you ever ask him to let you go? I asked him if he was going to hurt me. I asked him if he was going to kill me. He had said there was no reason for that. They also asked in that interview, you know, you're kidnapped for two days, did they sexually assault you? Were you sexually assaulted or anything like that during - this? No. They didn't touch you or do anything to you against your will? No. It's weird, 'cause it's all things considered they treated me really nicely. Although Denise appears to be pretty calm to the officers that are talking to her, she does express fear. She does talk about how she's scared. At one point, she actually says that she thinks she needs to talk to a lawyer. Our detectives are going to have to talk to you. I wanted to see about talking with a lawyer first. I continue asking for my parents. That's all I want to do is talk to them. I'm asking, "Where are they? I'm asking, "Where are they? To them. To them. Can they -- I just really want to speak to them." And then finally, my cousin comes in. Hi. Hi. Oh, god. Seeing someone that I know and love come in finally, I could finally take a deep breath. Can you give us a couple minutes? Thank you. He just took control of the situation, my cousin, and I finally felt safe. She has left the building with a family member and at this time all information is being turned over to Vallejo pd. We're confident that we're going to be able to piece together this puzzle and have a better picture of what really occurred once we speak to Ms. Huskins. The Vallejo police want to interview her as well as the FBI. Nick, her cousin, who is the attorney, starts talking to detective mustard, and the first thing that mustard tells him is, "We'll give immunity to whoever confesses first," to, like, making this whole thing up basically. And Denise is like, what? Detective mustard has denied making this offer. It becomes very clear to her very quickly that she is actually in a legally precarious situation. It was obvious that I needed to get a defense attorney. The FBI wanted to give her a courtesy flight on their plane. I said, "Absolutely not. You make sure she gets on a commercial flight and I want her to go directly from the airport to my office." Meanwhile, what's being portrayed to the media is Denise isn't cooperating, "We have a plane ready to get her, she turned it down." We have not heard from Ms. Huskins. And they say, "We've lost contact with her." And we are no longer in contact with any of the family members. And so the nature of the press conference turns very quickly. From this point forward I will not refer to them as a victim or a witness. It was very clear that the only people being investigated were Aaron and Denise. Police say the kidnapping was a hoax.

