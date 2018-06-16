Mom discovers daughter brutally attacked by man with shovel: Part 1

More
Brittani Marcell was left with severe brain trauma after a man hit her with a shovel in a 2008 attack at her Albuquerque, New Mexico, home.
6:33 | 06/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom discovers daughter brutally attacked by man with shovel: Part 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55936069,"title":"Mom discovers daughter brutally attacked by man with shovel: Part 1","duration":"6:33","description":"Brittani Marcell was left with severe brain trauma after a man hit her with a shovel in a 2008 attack at her Albuquerque, New Mexico, home.","url":"/2020/video/mom-discovers-daughter-brutally-attacked-man-shovel-part-55936069","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.