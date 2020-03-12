Mom of missing daughter gets fake tip from mystery caller

More
Nancy Raney received a tip that her missing daughter Cari Farver was at a shelter. When she visited, Farver wasn't at the shelter. “I get this raising my hopes and then it's dashed again," Raney said.
0:58 | 12/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom of missing daughter gets fake tip from mystery caller
Call from the gentleman that says it Cheri isn't this CNN's France's homeless shelter. And she wants you to come pick her up and my heart just started I was just so I'm shaking and I thought oh my god they bring their homes can be okay. This was the first big league they had been sentenced finding of carries vehicles that they thought might lead to finding her. Yeah so we won't be there and we meet up with C investigator yeah. That's Lisa. Let that there and they asked especially in the car while they let him and they came back out a few minutes later shaking homes. Jerry wasn't there. It was excellent down. In I was just didn't stick. I think this. Dis raising my hopes in the news dash eight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"Nancy Raney received a tip that her missing daughter Cari Farver was at a shelter. When she visited, Farver wasn't at the shelter. “I get this raising my hopes and then it's dashed again,\" Raney said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"74505809","title":"Mom of missing daughter gets fake tip from mystery caller","url":"/2020/video/mom-missing-daughter-fake-tip-mystery-caller-74505809"}