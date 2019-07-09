The moment husband realized wife had killed his girlfriend: Part 4

More
Mark Gerardot said he wanted to discuss divorce with his wife over dinner, but she didn’t show up. He later learned she had broken into Meredith Chapman’s home, killed her and then took her own life.
6:58 | 09/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The moment husband realized wife had killed his girlfriend: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:58","description":"Mark Gerardot said he wanted to discuss divorce with his wife over dinner, but she didn’t show up. He later learned she had broken into Meredith Chapman’s home, killed her and then took her own life.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"65443579","title":"The moment husband realized wife had killed his girlfriend: Part 4","url":"/2020/video/moment-husband-realized-wife-killed-girlfriend-part-65443579"}