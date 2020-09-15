Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Transcript for ‘Mystery in Memphis’ | The 20/20 Event airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"2:00","description":"Sex. Greed. Family Secrets. Lorenzen Wright. Now, stunning new details and exclusive audio recordings. ‘Mystery in Memphis’ the new 20/20 event airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"73020161","title":"‘Mystery in Memphis’ | The 20/20 Event airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC","url":"/2020/video/mystery-memphis-2020-event-airs-friday-98c-abc-73020161"}