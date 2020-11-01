Transcript for Pamela Smart found guilty in husband’s murder: Part 10

on each of the three offenses charged? Yes, we have. The adrenaline starts running through your body and your heart's pumping. After 13 hours of deliberation, it all came down to this. That's not that long. Usually quick verdicts mean a jury's going to acquit. How say you? Is the defendant guilty or not guilty of the offense charged? Guilty. Gregg smart's family let out a howl. On Pam's side of the courtroom, her parents just sat in deathly silence, crushed. She went from finding out whether she was guilty or innocent to being sentenced within a matter of minutes. I am required and do hereby sentence you to the new Hampshire state prison for women for the remainder of your life without the possibility of parole. Mr. Smart, you're in the custody of the sheriff. This hearing is adjourned. Our feelings were overjoyed. I just don't know how to explain it. I just -- I wanted to scream and holler and jump and everything. The entire smart family went to Gregg's grave, and they knelt by the grave and they formed a circle. And they told him it was finally over, that Pam had been convicted and she was going to go to prison. I remember Diane sawyer interviewed Pamela smart, and I was riveted. Tonight, Pamela smart. Her first interview since the arrest. Even four years after the murder, the country was still transfixed. I didn't really consider bill to be a kid. I guess age-wise, he was, but at the time I just felt that he was more mature. She also got the only interview ever with Billy Flynn. I was still in love with Pam. That trial was one of the hardest things I've ever done in my life, ever. I guess it's hard for a lot of people to think that you could do something like that That was the whole world to me back then. I fell in love with her, then she was really all I had, you know? If you're in the hands of somebody who is older, they're going to have power to manipulate and to guide, and you can't always trust that. They're just not old enough to make that decision. The frontal cortex is not fully developed yet, so their ability to really think through consequences for their choices is not in place. Perhaps the most memorable moment in the Diane sawyer special is when she tells Pam smart about a revealing question she asked Billy Flynn. We ask him if there were one question he could ask you, what it would be. And here's what he said. I think I know what it's going to be. Wait, what do you think it's going to be? Did you really love me? No? If you could ask her one question, what would it be? Whether or not she really ever loved me. You know, in hindsight, that might not seem like a very big deal to most people, but -- knowing that she had me do this and that I did go through with it and that she never really loved me would probably kill me. Yes, I did. I think I did really love him. If I were to ask you that question again now, does -- is there a more nuanced answer? Did you love him? I feel like I loved him. I cared for him. I had feelings. You know, people act like I just used him, you know, and went lurking through the school looking for somebody to manipulate and it was just -- really wasn't even hike that. For this broadcast her mother, Linda wojas, traveled to New York as part of her never-ending quest to win her daughter's freedom. You've been a tireless advocate. You would be, too, I would hope. Do you think your daughter had a fair trial? No. Why? The three things you're supposed to do from the U.S. Supreme court -- when you have publicity attendant to her like -- as in her trial, 1,200 newspaper articles screaming her guilt, is you put in safeguards. Stay the trial while the publicity abates. You change the venue, and you sequester the jury. Judge gray refused motion after motion to do any of that. I don't think it was necessary. I don't know about everybody else. But I got the sense that 12 good people, told not to watch TV, can pull that feat off without much difficulty. The reality is, however, that no matter where you try Pam smart, a jury will likely convict her based on the evidence. She tried the appeals process. She exhausted every appeal. Remember Pamela smart? Today, the us supreme court turned down her final appeal. What happened with Pam is that people see her as having committed a sin more than a crime. Her sin was the affair with the young boy. Pam's advocates and a growing chorus believe she got a bad deal because she's a woman. It's an old, old sin. And it's the same one, you know, that goes back to Adam and eve, where Adam plea bargains with god and gets a reduced sentence and eve gets the book thrown at her. Pamela smart has now been in jail for nearly three decades. But the boys finished serving their time. It sort of made me sick knowing that these kids were going to get out of jail long before Pam smart ever would. In my mind, they were more guilty than she was. I mean, these are some bad people. Even if you believe she's guilty, which I don't, the actual killers, who said, "Yes, we murdered him," are walking around and having their lives. And she deserves better. Pam smart has had to watch time and time again as other women who'd actually pulled the trigger that killed their victims walk out of prison after serving less time than she has. Carolyn warmus, the infamous fatal attraction murderess, shot her victim 9 times , and yet got out after 27 years. Margaret Rudin, a woman was convicted of shooting and dismembering husband walked out of jail today after serving 20 years. Pam said to me, "You know, mom, El Chapo has the same sentence I do." . It's one thing for Pam's mom to rail against the sentence, but you might be surprised what the prosecutor who put her in prison thinks now. I'm not making a personal statement about Pam. What I'm saying is I don't know if it's fair for anybody who's been sentenced to life without parole to be in jail for the rest of their life. I don't know if that's fair, okay? There's a petition online. Clearly, you're never going to give up. No. No, I won't. I just hope god lets me live long enough to see her free.

