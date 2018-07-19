Parents record 11-year-old son's battle with rage, depression, anxiety and seizures

One doctor told Parker Barnes' parents that his change in behavior may be caused by something called PANDAS.
07/19/18

Comments
Liken it mostly to an abduction. Something came in the window and stole our toil and left behind this shout. Market is gone. Like. What each start recording a because. I couldn't believe it was happening. Because I wouldn't believe myself Michael so far. Good visual and didn't want them. And it. Chartered. Hurt columnist moment. And I think in. Great good pandas. And what ever ever taser to Europe for the that's. Hey what do you do you know they're gonna have the right thing today at type in the bill and whatever that is to be gone will be on the roads that are kickback. 1 morning workers. I would have to say that most of the time I would bring it into the doctor appointments and whom. It is. That's just weird and high hill. And and I thought out there. I have feel tremendous honor responsibility for the kids. Move from like one man. One senator country Vienna. Parents get divorced because they can't feeling. The trauma to sell. Parker suffers every day. He has notes held at right now. At that point it's just what can he do. To stop the cascade downward I really want to see him live live his childhood.

