Pilots, passengers of deadly Southwest flight on the life-changing ordeal: Part 6

More
"I think that it makes you realize how precious every single moment of your life is," passenger Peggy Phillips said.
3:00 | 05/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pilots, passengers of deadly Southwest flight on the life-changing ordeal: Part 6

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55111624,"title":"Pilots, passengers of deadly Southwest flight on the life-changing ordeal: Part 6","duration":"3:00","description":"\"I think that it makes you realize how precious every single moment of your life is,\" passenger Peggy Phillips said.","url":"/2020/video/pilots-passengers-deadly-southwest-flight-life-changing-ordeal-55111624","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.