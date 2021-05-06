Transcript for Police announce Denise Huskins’ abduction appeared to be ‘orchestrated’: Part 6

you are liars. My name is misty Caruso. I am a sergeant at the Alameda county sheriff's office. Before I became a detective, I was obsessed with watching "20/20." The tonight on "20/20." I like watching how the detectives worked and how they solve the crimes. It was always so intriguing to me. In March of 2015, I remember hearing about this "Gone girl" case. And then I had seen the Vallejo pd press conference. The same day that Denise is released, lieutenant Kenny park with the Vallejo police department had an extraordinary press conference. Lieutenant Kenny park comes out, and he starts by thanking reporters for being there. I really appreciate your time coming in. The Vallejo police issued a press release even before that press conference basically saying it was an orchestrated event. So the reporters were already geared up for this to be a lot of drama at this press The statement that Mr. Quinn provided was such an incredible story, we initially had a hard time believing it. And upon further investigation, we were not able to substantiate any of the things that he was saying. As soon as Kenny park started talking, I knew that they were going to go after us. From this point forward, I will not refer to them as a victim or a witness. I just remember thinking, "This is insane." He was angry. I had gone from a murderer to now committing a hoax. Lieutenant park never outright called Aaron Quinn or Denise Huskins liars. He never used the word hoax, but if you listen to the entire press conference, the whole premise of it is that the two of them were lying and that this kidnapping never happened. The fact that we've essentially wasted all of these resources for really nothing is upsetting. And I'm thinking to myself, how could you say that? You have no idea. No one's investigating. This is before they've even spoken with her. This is the same day that she's released by the kidnapper. Mr. Quinn and Ms. Huskins have plundered valuable resources away from our community. It is Mr. Quinn and Ms. Huskins that owes this community an apology. I'm sitting, watching the newscast, knowing that she's alive. And then they insult her by saying that her and Aaron owed everyone an apology. I was aghast. Police officers don't go on camera and give press conferences unless they're certain about what they're saying. To hear the reporters just go with his version of the story without even pressing him. One of the reporters asked if Denise and I were facing charges. There are still some loose ends that we need to tie up, and at the conclusion of the investigation, if we feel that there is sufficient evidence to move forward, we will be requesting criminal charges. So Denise has no idea that this has happened, because while this press conference is going on, she's on her way from Huntington Beach where she was released, up to the San Francisco area to meet her new attorney. The plane lands in San Francisco at 9:30 at night. I walk into my defense attorney, Doug Rappaport, his office. And one of the first things he says is when I sit down, he's like, "Look, Vallejo police, they just held a press conference and completely threw you under the bus. What do you have to say about it?" I'm not somebody who just automatically believes my clients. I would be a fool if I did. And that's why I met with her and I went through the story repeatedly with her. When she was going through the story, the emotion was so real. Not only were the facts consistent, but I remember the most telling fact was when she was taken to the house, and she was bound. She had been in the trunk for hours. He was awkwardly trying to get me out of the trunk, when he grabbed me, he stumbled, he He pulled you into a garage. He just drug me and it was a cold, a really cold concrete floor. He put a blanket over me and said he had to go inside and clean. She heard him cleaning inside and thought, he's a mass murderer and he's cleaning up from the last victim and that I'm going to die. In your book "Victim F," you write about a promise that you made yourself in that moment. I told myself, "No matter what they do, no matter what they put me through, I'm not - going to beg and scream. If it is the last moments that I'm going to be living, I'm just going to stay calm and be grateful for the life I had." I was absolutely convinced that she was telling the truth. By the time she meets with her lawyer and she's in a safe space, she's able to actually give the complete details of what happened. She told me that she did not tell the officers two things because he told her, do not mention these two things, and she was petrified of this person. One, that he was in the Marines. And two, that she had been raped. So that first day in captivity, he says, "We have a problem. Because this wasn't intended for you, we don't have anything on you, to make sure that you comply. So one of us is going to have to have sex with you. And it'll be recorded, to make sure that you don't go to the police. And if we think that you are going to go to the police, we will air it on the internet." He acted remorseful, then hesitant, like he didn't want to do this. I shared with him about being molested as a child and thinking some bit of him will just go, "Okay, I won't do this to her." But that didn't happen? No. During the course of those two days, he did rape her and videotape it. And not just once? No. Her kidnapper tells her that the group has decided the recording doesn't look believable enough. They have to do it again. He had told me, "It doesn't look consensual. So this time we'll have to kiss, and we'll have to make it look like you're enjoying it." It's an unthinkable thing to go through, to be raped, but then to have to act like you're enjoying it. I had to do and say things that I would with Aaron. It's cruel. It's beyond cruel. It's a certain level of torture. After two days of Denise feeling like her life is being held in the balance every moment, her kidnapper comes to her and says, "I'm going to release you." That was always the plan, but as the clock was ticking I realized that if that 48 hours came and went, and it didn't happen, I was mentally preparing myself for a fight. And it would have to be a fight to the death. And he woke me up. He said it was around 2:00 A.M. And that he was going to drive me down to Huntington Beach where my family lives. And then I just was in and out of consciousness. He stops the car and before he pulls me out, he says that my strength is admirable. And he really wishes that we would have met under different circumstances. The police seem to have already decided that Denise's harrowing story isn't true. Nothing but a hoax. It is possible that she could face criminal charges. And that's about to draw the ire of someone unexpected, the kidnapper. "The San Francisco chronicle" receives another email. Here was a guy trying to defend his victims. It just got more and more surreal.

