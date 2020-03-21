Police find 2 more bodies in 2nd barrel in Bear Brook State Park: Part 3

More
Fifteen years after the first barrel was found, the case had gone cold. Then former New Hampshire detective John Cody found a second barrel containing the decomposed bodies of two female children.
8:28 | 03/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police find 2 more bodies in 2nd barrel in Bear Brook State Park: Part 3

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:28","description":"Fifteen years after the first barrel was found, the case had gone cold. Then former New Hampshire detective John Cody found a second barrel containing the decomposed bodies of two female children.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"69722710","title":"Police find 2 more bodies in 2nd barrel in Bear Brook State Park: Part 3","url":"/2020/video/police-find-bodies-2nd-barrel-bear-brook-state-69722710"}