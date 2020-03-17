How prepared are we to test for the novel coronavirus? Part 2

More
With confusion around who can be tested and how many tests are available, “20/20” goes behind the scenes at a lab using a new test for COVID-19.
5:36 | 03/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How prepared are we to test for the novel coronavirus? Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:36","description":"With confusion around who can be tested and how many tests are available, “20/20” goes behind the scenes at a lab using a new test for COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"69634386","title":"How prepared are we to test for the novel coronavirus? Part 2","url":"/2020/video/prepared-test-coronavirus-part-69634386"}