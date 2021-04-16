Transcript for Rebecca Simic on supporting kids of imprisoned parents: ‘They’ve done nothing wrong’

I was married. To a murder. I did not know that at the time that I married him. When I met Mark Ellis when he three years old I became his nanny to take care of his daughter. Whom I adopted and I married him and I had three other children with him. And then after we had created that Stanley. He was convicted of murder in incarcerated for life. That guilty verdict was handed down to my kids in nineteen. It wasn't just. And being sentenced to life we were sentenced to life and it's a father in prison. There's Terry mites that stigma in association. They pay for the sins of the father mean they've done nothing wrong and blue have to deal. For the rest of their eyes. There's no closure. It did have its challenges to be an only parent and I think that that was passed and healthiest. And acting and it's part of the reason my kids have been so strong and successful. Actors. A million different moms out there do in this a million different ways there's a lot of kids that get left behind. And me they carry this spirit and it's really not fairs and incentives to use ever and opportunities for people it's an. Count I mean these kids to serve it. Fortunately I was able to. Raise my flooring get them through this and if I didn't have. The support system and my faith and my family and countless people helping me how. We would have never made it. Such. So impossible smear McCain. U the time AG money funds for anything. Guests at this point as a site I mean. I don't know how it it's just impossible. Sandinista toward Munich you Oscar or meat to it it's. I wouldn't what do you make it without him. No words can describe how remark WR he just picked this out then and took this away and gave us a life that you knew Reid is served and we can't thank you. He and. And that's. In my work.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.