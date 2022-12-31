Remembering how Barbara Walters paved the way for many journalists

Legendary anchor Barbara Walters was admired for paving the way for so many journalists. ‘Our Barbara – A Special Edition of 20/20’ tribute airs Sunday, Jan. 1st at 8/7c on ABC.

December 31, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live