Retracing Ahmaud Arbery's final moments before he was killed: Part 6

Arbery set out from his home on Feb. 23, 2020, for a run and about two miles later crossed over into the Satilla Shores neighborhood, where he was shot and killed by Travis McMichael.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live