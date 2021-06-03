Retracing Heather Elvis’ last movements, police are directed to Sidney Moorer: Part 2

Moorer was a maintenance worker who’d stop at Elvis’ restaurant while doing his rounds. Her friend Deborah Woods said they started dating and that it was “surprising.”
6:59

