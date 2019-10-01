Robert Blake in his words: 'This is the bottom-line truth'

More
The actor sits down with "20/20" to shed new light on the murder case of his wife Bonny Lee Bakley and reflect on his past, storied acting career, relationship with Bonny and life now.
1:16 | 01/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Robert Blake in his words: 'This is the bottom-line truth'
When we asked Robert Blake and you keep that no. But he invited us over to his home. And so that we could interview his patent and this is what happened. When Robert Blake came into this world is there in news. McCain in to the world despite the odds against him. His parents. Wanted to deport him it didn't want him to be born. Because. It was mean. Results of an affair that the mother was having with his uncle Mike getting that's right if you think its bid. Does. Okay. And as good a jump in here I didn't love that you couldn't. Stuart didn't just petty and. This is the bottom line tunes here bars. I felt it was important my brain. Both records in my brain I'd be happy to get rid of it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60271964,"title":"Robert Blake in his words: 'This is the bottom-line truth'","duration":"1:16","description":"The actor sits down with \"20/20\" to shed new light on the murder case of his wife Bonny Lee Bakley and reflect on his past, storied acting career, relationship with Bonny and life now.","url":"/2020/video/robert-blake-words-bottom-line-truth-60271964","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.