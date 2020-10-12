Rodney Reed’s mother says she ‘instantly’ believed his 1997 arrest ‘was a lie’

Reed was sentenced to death row for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites. His mother Sandra Reed said he’s innocent, adding she's still fighting for him today because it’s her “son’s life to save.”
0:51 | 12/10/20

Video Transcript
My son was at risk your book. The murder of Stacy Snider. Knew it was a lack instantly. He would tell me my mom dating. I'm Dave in the bureau and she's engaged. And I have lines hand. Brought me you have too many times and and even into her. I'm hurt. To look cool. And it the same time I've got to fight and indeed people to save my son's life. I have a slew. Excellence life to city and guess what I'm trying to do this what I'm doing this when I'm gonna do until. Slightly.

