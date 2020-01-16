Ryan Hawks describes when he became “suspicious” after his parents’ disappearance

“It seemed very highly unlikely for them not to reach out,” Tom Hawks’ son Ryan Hawks told “20/20.”
0:59 | 01/16/20

That the ninth. Then he. It just what Curtis Danny. I was concerned the. When I haven't heard from because. It seemed vary highly unlikely. For them not to reach out. And the fact that I was reaching out to them in their phones we're going to wish them so that was very suspicious. Asked are you sure it just didn't hurt adventurous couple sure you just they just didn't take off or weaker to. He without hesitation. They would not just here. It is captain Tom Hopson mother threw it there is a lot of things running through your head of possibilities. Polls we news there's a reason to be concerned did we are concerned for the.

