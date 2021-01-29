Transcript for Scott Falater’s son visits him in prison, nearly 24 years after he killed his mother

I twenties when he was there back in 1999. And now two decades later twenties money is there again. This time it's Michael visiting with his father in prison. Yeah dad. So my dad hand I hope to always have that relationship with him whether he's in prison or or he's out. Me. Agassi says we have five minutes left here so live too politically. The argument for a rookie teachers and James. We don't believe it was an intentional act but he still have played a role in my mom's that. You know he was boat rolled in my mom's. And he's you know apologized. And expressed a lot of remorse. Can. Now I've I've forgiven him game and he and I've moved on.

