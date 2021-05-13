Scott Peterson’s family looks back on evidence used in his murder trial

More
“I think if people step back and look at the evidence in this case, they’re going to see this crime isn’t solved,“ Scott Peterson’s sister-in-law Janey Paterson said in a new interview with “20/20.”
1:02 | 05/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Scott Peterson’s family looks back on evidence used in his murder trial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"“I think if people step back and look at the evidence in this case, they’re going to see this crime isn’t solved,“ Scott Peterson’s sister-in-law Janey Paterson said in a new interview with “20/20.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"77668941","title":"Scott Peterson’s family looks back on evidence used in his murder trial ","url":"/2020/video/scott-petersons-family-back-evidence-murder-trial-77668941"}