Transcript for Search launched for Vanessa Guillen, mother says she was being harassed: Part 2

It's late on the evening of April 22nd. The family is not getting clear answers from the base about Vanessa's whereabouts. So in a last-minute, desperate move, Mayra her sister decides to make the drive to ft. Hood herself to investigate where Vanessa is. I thought maybe she had an accident. Like, we have to look for her. On my way there, I was just crying because I couldn't understand. I didn't want to think the worst, but a lot of panic. All night Mayra texts Vanessa to no avail. 8:35. Hello? 11:00 P.M. At 1:00 in the morning -- bro. And later that day -- I'm going to find you, I promise. I got to ft. Hood. It was about 3:00 in the and I call the staff sergeant again. Hey, I'm here. And he's asleep. He just tells me, oh, can you come back in the morning? And I was like, okay, I guess. I arrive at ft. Hood on the 23rd, about 8:00 in the morning. Mayra says she's told that Vanessa's belongings were found in the arms room where she had been working earlier in the day. Vanessa's mom's reaction? Well, it's what any mom would demand in that situation. On the 23rd, the military police were contacted, and they used their resources to do local law enforcement checks. They wanted to make sure she wasn't hurt. And so when that search came back without any results, then that's when Cid is notified. In the army, they have what they call U.S. Army criminal investigative division, or Cid. And they basically investigate anything that's serious. I texted my other sister. I was like, what's going on? She was like, we think Vanessa is missing. And I was like, how could she go missing on a military embarrass. That's ridiculous. Go find her. You better find her. I decided to start taking action. I started doing posters. At this point I was really doubting about social media. But I posted it. My name is Olivia levada. I covered the Vanessa Guillen case working for ABC 25 news in Killeen. I'm here in bell county at an undisclosed location. At this point I start seeing these posts, and not only is Vanessa missing -- Now to the very latest on the covid-19 pandemic. We're also going through the coronavirus pandemic. And I was just thinking, why haven't we been on alert that there is a missing soldier? And that evening, I reported on the fact that Vanessa was missing. Private first class Vanessa Guillen was last seen on Wednesday, and her loved ones say they need everyone's help to find her. I interviewed her sibling, yovanna Guillen and Vanessa's boyfriend. She was just gone, so she just disappeared. Every minute that passes is killing me inside, slowly. I just hope she's okay. Hopefully, we find her. Call the police. Something. But please, don't be afraid. Something told me this was bigger than what it seemed. That day, the army sent out a press release. In the notice, law enforcement stated that she was last seen on April 22nd around 1:00 P.M. In the regimental engineering parking lot on ft. Hood. They also issue a -- An extensive search is now underway by military members as well as civilian and military police. The meetings with Cid were useless. There was no new information. We gave them literally every single thing that they asked for, and for them not to give us an answer was, like, the problem is inside. As a mother myself, there's nothing -- there's not enough you could tell me. I would want to know everything. And we can't tell everything. We have to maintain the integrity of the investigation. Where is Vanessa! An award has been posted to help find the missing soldier. This morning her friends and family drove up from Houston to join in on the search. People on the street are looking for her, search teams looking for her -- civilian search teams and military search teams. Everyone looking for Vanessa. I mean, even just driving down the freeway, you see a big billboard -- find Vanessa Guillen. Vanessa, you're going to be found. We are going to find you. We are going to do whatever it takes. Everyone is wondering why would Vanessa go missing? And in the background, her mom feels she as though she knows the answer to that. And it all goes back to conversation she had with Vanessa months before she vanished. She told her family that she was being sexually harassed and wasn't reporting it out of fear of retribution and retaliation. Because you're basically reporting it up the chain of command. In the end, whether someone is prosecuted or not, it will be up to the unit commander. My mom and Vanessa were always closer than any of us ever were. And when she went missing, that's when she tells me that Vanessa confessed to her that she was being sexually harassed. Vanessa's mom, Gloria, initially holds that knowledge close to her chest. But then security camera video of Vanessa emerges. Is it a clue to what might have happened to her?

