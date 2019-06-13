Transcript for The secrets Utah doctor's mistress revealed about their relationship

There was one point where she lied about the extent of their relationship. After they were both sent to federal prison do you didn't have a relationship after that just he wrote me while I was in jail yes OK so he wrote to you. Well we were back and forth yes and you refer to each other with terms of endearment and such. Prisoners are we a lonely place how does he address it to you dear sweetheart completely read this Laurie wrote here there. I will work hard to keep your love for me. Gypsy Willis was forced to read her love letters in front of the jury. And then he and miss you more than you can imagine McNeal had sat stoic for a large part of the testimony but when that happened. He had a visible. Reaction. I wish I could sleep for the next twenty months and do nothing but team and being with you I love you with all my heart and think of nothing but a future. The jury was finally seeing the real Martin Neil. During the preliminary hearing when she left the stand after testifying. When she walked by more. She was touching the table a sort of dragging her fingers along the table so I think that was a clear signal to him. That mark next to Levy are still have feelings for you.

