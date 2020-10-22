Transcript for Shelly Boggio’s family says they will not stop seeking justice in 1985 murder case

Our family has been doing us please. Get this to the next ten this whole thing as in the James daily show the Jack PCs ship now. This is about Shelley does yeah and her life. Her life mattered and they still matters. Daniel always an honor. And I guarantee you and I promise you I palace everybody. That me and my family. We'll never stopped. Until we seek justice and she's got me yeah. What would you see. To show you bodes news. Family members who believe that the right person has been sentenced to death well what can I say to him. I mean how many times has a state like him. How may times citizens. They told room. For sure and iris storms. I mean there would be that thing I could say to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.