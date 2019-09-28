'Siegfried and Roy's' Roy Horn talks living, training with tigers, lions: Part 3

"I'm sort of their father figure," Roy Horn said. "I guide them through their childhood. I let them know what's right and what's wrong. They're looking to me as sort of a security blanket."
7:35 | 09/28/19

