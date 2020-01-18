Transcript for Skylar Deleon legally becomes a woman while on death row: Part 11

because you're Better Off Healthy. Skylar Deleon and John Fitzgerald Kennedy received the death penalty, are on death row. Jennifer Deleon received two life sentences for her involvement. She's in prison now. At the end of the day, they all get what they deserve. Only Alonso will ever see the light of day again. We decided that a 20-year sentence was appropriate for him, given his cooperation, given his instrumental role in the prosecution of all these other people that were involved in the conspiracy. Justice was served because these people were found guilty, but it's never a win because Ryan and Matt lost their parents. Mrs. Jarvi lost her son. And now that the governor has taken the death penalty off the table, they're getting three squares a day and living their life. So I have really mixed feelings about that. Skylar has finally, I think, become the person that she has always wanted to be. Skylar is now legally a woman. She has filed court papers and she has changed her name from Skylar Julius Deleon to Skylar preciosa Deleon. And it's worth remembering -- I know I do -- that even as we were interviewing him, Skylar was already planning how he could live with women in jail and not men. There's some talk about one of the reasons why you wanted to do this is you want to be in the women's jail? Yeah, I would rather be -- I get along a lot better with females than I do with the guys, so if I'm going to be doing time, at least maybe I could do it with females than guys. Over time, he was growing more and more effeminate looking. He asked for female underwear, and a bra, and eventually, as the criminal justice system has been kind of changing with the culture, he -- she was allowed to start wearing those things. And she wants to be called a she. He's receiving hormones on the state tax dollars. I think he's petitioned to have the surgery done, but you shouldn't be rewarded for brutally murdering three people so you can get your way. Any chance they get to take advantage of the system, to get some sort of concession or some sort of benefit that they think they deserve, we are sending the wrong message. The lingering thoughts I have about the case are just the senselessness of it. Stupid people doing stupid things and vicious things. This case is probably one of the few that just sheer evil is involved. I was a prosecutor for 26 years. This is a case I will personally never forget. They're evil personified. Scariest people I've ever met. I had a recurring nightmare for years where Skylar is running and I've got to chase him and tackle him. And it's one of the most gratifying things in my career to have a jury make the right call. And not just once, not just twice, but three times with Jennifer, with Skylar, and with John Kennedy. Tom and Jackie hawks were murdered more than 15 years ago, and this is one of the cases that I still think about when I am looking out toward Catalina island, and I look at the ocean, I think of them. Hi, Jackie. I'm so glad you could join us on our last voyage on "Well deserved". Got a few boats here on old Catalina. So we'll miss it for a while,

