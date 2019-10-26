Transcript for 'Slender Man' stabbing survivor describes the moment she was attacked: Part 6

It wasn't so we said don't we start talking with the girls that we really knew what was going on that it was twelve year old girls in a plane for six months. Tell their friends yeah. You don't often see this with adults. Into Hanna standing between twelve year olds is absolutely birth. It's. A British. Colony eight pound. It it issue and yet. It she lives. Have you ever watched any of those interrogations. I won't watch a little and what was your reaction was a little shocking to me. Says C that they had this big huge planned that they had been working on her mind. In less than a week after the attack I was asked to go to the hospital to interview Peyton. She was very very quiet and we had to then turn out to sound and recording equipment really high just to get hurt place. Do you remember. Leaving the park to go to the words they just wanted to call I don't lot. And I didn't think much and it's just a walk it's in Walker's shot like what that stuff happens in walk nationalist and. I'm getting over. Any merit and I am happy. And he said told me it's a lie on the ground and lights cover myself like sixteen seasons but it was really just check. It took a lot of time throughout the interview she finally get her to say margins name aboard that mark in had to eat and stabbed her in the. I didn't ask Karen today immediately and saying it's. Not only can learn and yeah yeah. Mean when you hear them describe. To investigators and these are telling Morgan just do it. I think the word was go homeless I remember that again remember them chatting right next hey I was just plain and. Yeah. He has very little he had its. Are up Parrish captured brilliantly. And you remember when it started here. Kinda. I didn't feel any pain because my body was in shock from the internal and feel. Will. Cool. Or. So at one point during an interview with Morgan I specifically asked her daughter who stamps. Pain. And Obama. Yeah yeah yeah yeah. Yeah. And I. Yeah true. Yeah yeah. Yeah. Morgan as the person and did all the sand and. I asked Pete how it stopped and she simply sent networking just stopped and stared at her. That both her and you need strategists for awhile just stared at her with I just plain stare and. A lot of the Eliot. Brilliantly. Earlier in. I thought that she's where wars going on actually very sophisticated. After this afternoon compounds encouraged that this is only down in the woods. And rest what they really wanted to do was read out in the woods do you remember what you said to them. I trusted you and they tell me don't lay down you'll lose tonight slaughter if we're gonna go to help. It's trendy. Yeah yeah okay. They need you need. It ends and Nash yeah. And they told a hearing on your health by the news of planets and now we earned him. We wanted her to. Do you remember the moment they left you I think there remember them running away. But I kind of just lay there for a minute and walk out of the woods and got out and grabbed a couple trees for sporting thing contagious. Walked until they hit a passion for stricken labor. It's amazing that she had to strangers to do that with injuries taxi cab when I told that the girls were in custody. It seemed to give her sons of release. The girls were ultimately arrested for first degree attempted homicide it's a very serious charge. We were committed to come to the police station and see any sound didn't remember her saying she was very very scared. That tame. Plays out almost every night and hang banners. Morgan has never. Curtis flying. It was just unthinkable that mark and went would do anything to hurt someone else. It wasn't until the following day that we. Knew that she would be church doesn't adults. The current situation Wisconsin. Is there are certain categories of offenses that if they're committed by an individual an agent had that that individual has to be prosecuted on par. These twelve year old girls could face. Decades behind bars questions about whether or not you know they'll ever be free. This law that juveniles being treated like adults for certain crimes it was part of it and get tough on crime initiative. And the goal was to say. Even if your young yeah if you commit a horrible heinous crime you're gonna be treated as adults. The flip side of that is. When you see. Tenor of left and her twelve year old charged. As an adults. Suddenly makes you say. We just looking. This just makes sense it's unthinkable to try it a twelve year old child as an adult regardless of what they've done. Hanging she was twelve and. Currently I hung on average and in other words he. Actually. There is something that's not right with a twelve year old that's saying that things that she is but I think she genuinely understood what she did was wrong. It is really are. In. And are mainly yeah. House geeky Chinese for this when you're twelve years old today knowing right from rock and you can certainly in no way it is right for. But still had a problem controlling your behavior you fields and help. There's a chance that these two girls did something just simply because they wanted to do they wanted to experience ish. I'm glad injured people like. Okay east Asian and. Police now have to dig into their childhoods receipt there were warning signs missed. In her drawers. In the class that there were numerous items that word disturbing and in nature. We found all kinds of strange things going on a typical for a while walking right I want to die. You think that apparently noticed that some teen was calling that people wanted to blame parents for. Somehow creating monsters could be looking at a social past. I definitely.

