Transcript for How 'Slender Man' stabbing survivor says she moved on from horrific attack: Part 10

Anissa Weier will be heading to a mental hospital rather than prison. Reporter: So now you have one of these girls, Anissa Weier, found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. And all of the focus now shifts to Morgan geyser. It becomes clear to prosecutors that they're not going to be able to convince the jury to send Morgan, who is even more mentally ill, to a prison. Morgan's lawyers end up cutting a deal with prosecutors. I'll be blunt. One of the reasons we did that is, clearly, Morgan was much more psychologically damaged. What did you make of what you heard? I remember feeling sad at Morgan's sentencing hearing because she was not the girl I remembered. So that was sad for me. Ms. Geyser, would you like to say anything? I just want to let Bella and her family know I'm sorry. I never meant this to happen. Reporter: What would you want to say to them? I'm so sorry for what Payton went through and for what they must have gone through, and I would take it back if I could. Reporter: Do you accept their apologies? I don't think I'm there yet. We're still healing, and we're still trying to rebuild our lives. So it's still a little hard. The length of the commitment I believe is appropriate at 40 years, and that'll be the order of the court. Reporter: 15-year-old Morgan geyser sentenced in Wisconsin today to 40 years in a mental institution. If Morgan had never met Anissa, I think Morgan probably would have acted out in some other way. Would it have been as violent? I don't know. But Morgan was ready to do something, and she found Anissa. To put it all on Morgan or say she led this I think underestimates the power of schizophrenia. It underestimates the power of the internet to influence people to behave in ways they wouldn't behave in real life. I really think it was them working as a team. Reporter: You're convinced that it was a toxic combination? Yes. Reporter: That one fed into the other? Mm-hmm. Reporter: For Payton leutner it was months recovering from the physical wounds. But the lingering question was how long would it take for her to recover emotionally? How frightened were you still? I slept in my mom's bed for a while. Just because I didn't want to be alone. I still sleep with like a broken pair of scissors underneath the pillow next to me just in case. Reporter: To this day. It just makes me feel safer. Reporter: Do you think that'll ever go away? I hope so. But for now I don't think so. Reporter: Did you ever think you would get her to where she is today? She had so much determination to not be defined by this event and not be the girl who was stabbed that I really think that it's her determination to live a different kind of life. That's what's gotten us here. I've come to accept all of the scars that I have. Reporter: When you see them, do you see a survivor? I just see myself. What she has taught me is strength and will, just the sheer will to get through anything. Reporter: There are so many moving, full circle moments to this story of Payton leutner. After Payton had gone back to school, the man who would be made school resource officer would be Dan Klein. Up there is the school she goes to. And I thought that's really cool, I was the first officer on scene to see her and now I'm going to have the opportunity to protect her. Reporter: He has said that he feels in a way sort of lucky that he's still able to watch over you. Yeah, I really like officer Dan. He's a great person. It didn't work this time, obviously, and we're never gonna try again because I hope I never have to see Anissa again. Morgan geyser, Anissa Weier. They're both 17 now. They're both being held at the winnebago mental health institute. And this was the picture that Morgan's mother posted of her not so long ago on Facebook. It's not where you pictured your daughter. No. I see on social media my friends and family who have children Morgan's age, and they'll post pictures of them driving a car, going to homecoming. You know, it's -- it's hard. Reporter: One of the things I asked Angie. Would they still be able to live in waukesha? And she sat across from me and said, "We're going to move." You know, I frequently drive by these places that hold horrible memories. And I just want to get us all away from that. Every six months under Wisconsin law you can petition the court for release from a mental hospital. I know at some point we'll start seeing the petitions for release and we'll be back in waukesha county. I think Morgan could rejoin the community, if not immediately, in the very near future. Waukesha is not a big city. And so if she was released, you can honestly run into each other at the grocery store or the park. Payton is in her senior year of high school. She's going to move on to big, wonderful things. She's going to go off to college. So I think right now, I think it's too soon. All rise. But that's going to come back to judge Bohren again and he can decide, you did this once, I'm not convinced, it takes ten more years and deny it, and she could go back to the hospital. So that's her uncertain future. Do you fear for the day that either one of them is back out in the community? No. Because if they ever come near me they're going right back in, so. Reporter: So you don't walk around with that? No. When they get out, I don't think it's going to change my life at all. Reporter: If she were released today, do you think she would be a danger to society? No. Morgan's untreated mental illness is what made her a danger. And she is no longer a danger. Reporter: You talked about Morgan's mother. Mm-hmm. Reporter: And you have thought about her? Yeah. I've thought about what she's going through and how hard it must be for her, because I'm sure a lot of people are saying that it was her fault, she raised her wrong. And like it wasn't her fault. Morgan's schizophrenic. Reporter: She's written a letter? She did write a letter to Payton, yes. Reporter: Would you read it to us? "Dear Bella, I wish I had words that could make everything better, but I don't. So all I can say is how sorry I am. And I can promise you not a day will go by that I don't regret what I did. "Stay strong. Morgan." I mean, it's a nice gesture. And I appreciate it. But they're just words on a piece of paper. Reporter: If she saw this interview, what would you want to say to her? Ooh, there's a lot that I would want to say to her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.