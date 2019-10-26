Transcript for ‘Slender Man’ stabbing survivor talks about what she'd tell her attackers: Part 11

I'm happy. I have good friends that I trust pretty much. But I imagine that the trust part is the hardest part? Yeah. I would say that trust is a big, big thing for me. But you've worked on that? I'm trying, yeah. What do you make of your sister's survivor's story? I think it really brings a lot of people hope. People knowing that even when you're down so far under and you think there's no way you can get out of something, there's always a way that you can survive. When you go through something like this, it's really, really challenging on families, on marriages. Reporter: Stacie and Joe, their marriage didn't survive this. And this is a sign of the true cost of tragedy. I know that the two of you have been tested. What does just being here together for your children, what kind of message do you hope that that sends? A sense of unity for the kids, for the family. We will always do what we need to do for them, and we'll do it together because they are the most important thing to us. Have you all taken any time for yourselves to give yourself credit for how far the family has come since this happened? Yeah, I don't want to credit for it because truly it was Stacie that did everything, and I'm truly thankful for that. There'll be people talking about this forever. There was just an endless fascination. We can't change what's on the internet, but we can change whether our kids access it and if they do access it how they process it. I think that the whole dangers of the internet thing, that's probably the simplest thing people will remember. But I think what we found out from the case was, if Morgan weren't schizophrenic, probably this doesn't happen. Reporter: One of the things I will never forget from this interview with Payton leutner all these years later is what she said to me when I asked, "What would you say to Morgan geyser if you saw her today?" If she saw this interview, what would you want to say to her? Ooh, there's a lot that I would want to say to her. I would probably initially thank her, I would say. Because of what she did, I have the life I have now. Which I really, really like it. You do know that when people hear you say "I would probably thank her" that they're going on surprised. Yeah, I'm surprised to hear myself say that. Why? Because I wouldn't think that someone who went through what I did would ever say that. But that's truly how I feel. Like without the whole situation, I wouldn't be who I am. Stronger? Mm-hmm. What happened to me has made me who I am. And I love it. Payton is such a brave young and David, I know you've spent time with her over the past five years before she eventually decided to talk. Yeah, and you know her mother and father and brother deserve so much credit here because they have been by her side from the very beginning on this. But they're the first to tell you, and this is what they told me, that this is all Payton and her strength that has carried them through. So Payton, thank you for talking with us tonight. And Amy, I know that you know we have a note about a member of our own family here tonight. Our beloved colleague Lauren Brennan, who lost her bat well ovarian cancer this week. She'd been with ABC news for 16 years. She worked so tirelessly to get us on the air every week here, always with a smile, a laugh, always with her incredible warmth. You know, we celebrated the birth of her miracle twins not so long ago, and tonight we share our grief and our love with her husband Jerry and those children and everyone who loved her, including her family, right here. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.