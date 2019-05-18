Transcript for After son's guilty verdict, John Giuca's mother focuses on his jurors: Part 5

I'm John's mom. I'm his voice. I'm John's voice. Doreen is the biggest cheerleader for her son. She steadfastly believes in his innocence. He's an innocent man, and to know him is to love him. She would show up every day amid this crowd of people wearing these t-shirts saying, "Free John giuca." She was like a hero to them. And it was in this environment that the fishers would show up each day holding each other, and they would have to walk through this. Generally the rule of thumb is the longer a jury is out, the better chance you have of an acquittal. But it's only an hour and a half later, and the jury comes back in and says guilty as charged. And John giuca is taken out in handcuffs. When the jury comes back so quickly and says the words, "Guilty," what went through your mind? It was torment. I turned white like a ghost, and I could not believe it. It was like my brain wouldn't even accept it. I got so angry, and I jumped up, and I said to the detectives that were sitting in the front row, "Are you happy now?" I got dragged out by family members. And then, I ended up fainting outside. John giuca was convicted after just two hours and Antonio Russo was convicted after three days. The evidence against giuca warranted a little more consideration by the jury. John is found guilty of felony murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. That comes as quite a shock to his mother. I'm devastated. That doesn't mean I'm gonna give I'm never gonna give up. John is innocent. And she's already starting to think, "How can I fix this?" She's not gonna stop thinking of that until she comes up with a plan. When there is an injustice? Fight. In 2006, she came up with this idea that she would investigate the jurors in the case. And if she was able to find some sort of misconduct on the part of the jurors, that this misconduct could then be used to petition for a new trial for her I was searching for the truth. I wanted to know why they came back with a guilty verdict. Why? And so to do this, she first of all acquired the list of the names of jurors and then began surveilling them. And I decided that I was going to investigate each and every one. She has a one-woman sting operation. What made you decide to go undercover? I knew they had the wrong verdict. So I had to take a closer look at them. And why would you come up with a guilty verdict with absolutely no evidence? So after weeks of scouring the juror questionnaires, she gets a lead. That comes from a friend of John's who had been sitting in the courtroom. A mutual friend of John's recognized one of the jurors. So I jumped in my car, and I went to go see him. And I said, "You recognized one of the jurors?" And he said, "Yeah, the guy with the baldy head. He comes here to my house. We smoke pot. We hang out." He never met John, but he knew John's friends. The juror, juror number eight, was Jason allo. And when I went over the jury questionnaire, he lived in bensonhurst. He was a neighborhood guy. Although he didn't know John giuca personally, Jason allo knew people that knew him, and he knew people that were on the periphery of this case. The key point here is less about how much did he know about these people, and more did he intentionally lie to get on the jury? Jason allo was a construction worker in Brooklyn. He also worked as a truck driver and lived with his mother in a modest apartment in bensonhurst. The fact that he knew other people who knew John giuca, in her mind it meant that he was guilty of juror misconduct. Initially, I didn't know that it was against the rules. But I said, "Okay, so I need to speak to this guy." And that's when I began my undercover work. You became your own private investigator. I did. Oh, that was the worst part. Sitting there for hours. It's grueling work. You just can't take your eye off the prize. And you called him "The target." I did call him "The target." You spent hours and hours, basically, on this street corner. Yeah, yeah, waiting for him to come home from work. I called my investigation "The sting." I started to know his routine, what time he got off the train, exactly what he did. He got his coffee. He got his cigarettes. He hung out on the corner. And then if he jumped in a car, I followed that car. Doreen's investigation is incredibly thorough. Her job becomes exposing the fallacy that caused her son to go to prison. It was a whole year of staking him out. It was horrendous. She went to such lengths that at one point she dressed up in a burqa and stood on a street corner in order to eaves drop on a conversation. A Muslim friend hooked me up with this burqa and said that, "You are actually invisible when you're in this." And you can get up close to anyone you want and eavesdrop. He was talking about blondes. That's when I decided to go really blonde. Doreen changes her hair color. She puts on spike high heels. She wears provocative clothes. She changes her name to Dee Quinn. And she gets her own business cards made up. She figured that the best approach would be to create this honey trap situation where she would get the juror to find her attractive. You were gonna woo him? Yeah. I knew I needed to use whatever I could to get him to confess what happened. You were wearing lots of makeup. Lots of makeup. I bought a whole new wardrobe, you know, low-cut blouses, push-up bra, high heels that I had to practice walking in 'cause I wasn't good at it. So finally, after months and months of tailing this guy, learning everything about him, she was ready to make her move. Time was running out. And I just had to make my move. Even if it meant taking him to bed? Of course. Of course.

