-
Now Playing: Rescue efforts in Thailand face challenges
-
Now Playing: All 12 boys and coach successfully rescued from Thailand cave
-
Now Playing: A Special 2020 - 'Triumph in Thailand' Airs Tonight at 9/8c
-
Now Playing: Triumph in Thailand: A story through images
-
Now Playing: Leanna Taylor's mission to preserve son's legacy: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Why Leanna Taylor took the stand in ex-husband's defense: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Questions raised about Leanna Taylor's behavior after son's death: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Police start to suspect Justin Ross Harris after son's death: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Justin Ross Harris goes to trial for son's hot car death: Part 4
-
Now Playing: The horrific day Leanna Taylor found out her son was dead: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Woman who nearly died from shovel attack on her miraculous recovery
-
Now Playing: 40 Seasons of '20/20': How Ample Hills Creamery made 'The Scoop'
-
Now Playing: Separated at birth: Adults learn they have long-lost identical twins: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Adopted twins were separated and then part of a secret study: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Reunited twins fight to get some records of secret study released: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Woman's sudden death raises family's suspicions: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Witnesses in suicide case say they heard screams for help: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Sheriff acknowledges missteps in handling dead woman's case: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Testing the upside-down gun theory: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Medical examiner's ruling on woman's death questioned by family's expert: Part 5