-
Now Playing: ‘If Something Happens to Me’ | The 20/20 Event Special airs Friday 9|8c on ABC
-
Now Playing: Explaining Trump’s legal strategy in battleground states
-
Now Playing: Arizona Secretary of State on the ongoing ballot count
-
Now Playing: How President Trump's lawsuits could affect election
-
Now Playing: Votes continue to be counted in Georgia
-
Now Playing: President Trump pursuing legal action over Pennsylvania vote count
-
Now Playing: The latest on Nevada's vote count
-
Now Playing: Where things stand in battle for Arizona's electoral votes
-
Now Playing: Where things stand in the vote count of 2020 election
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes at the White House amid vote count
-
Now Playing: President Trump launches legal battle amid vote counts
-
Now Playing: How Susan Powell’s parents hope to use award in wrongful death case of her two sons
-
Now Playing: Experts talk about the latest on the presidential election results
-
Now Playing: After record-breaking presidential race, voters eagerly await results
-
Now Playing: Senate Democrat: Failure to flip Senate seats a ‘disappointment’
-
Now Playing: The legal battles plaguing the election
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: 2020 voters pass far-reaching ballot measures
-
Now Playing: Tensions rise as group tries to enter vote-counting station
-
Now Playing: Federal judge blasts US Postal Service for failure to comply with sweep deadline