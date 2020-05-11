Transcript for Susan Powell’s secret letter: ‘If I die, it may not be an accident’

She wants C a divorce lawyer one time for free consultation. At my advice and. He told her to make a videotape of everything in house. After Susan saw the divorce lawyer she would email me out a lot and just SanDisk want to do because. I want to do everything in my power to save my marriage for a while going Josh were under rules. If you divorce me you'll never see the children and so she stayed. Police and that discovering the safety deposit boxes this season kept secretly from jobs in the bankruptcy weren't. Minute they found the dvd since savings bonds and there was and makeshift will and testament. The last will and testament. Handwritten. And one piece of paper or both sides. Top to bottom side to side there's no room try another word. She wrote about how bad marriage had become we will. Who she talked about a million dollar life insurance policy that Josh had taken out on her and she told her boys she would never leave them. She even goes as far as to say. If I die. The next. That was our biggest piece of veterans as her last words there was no doubt. That this document was authored by Susan.

