Transcript for ‘Tainted Love, Murder & Pamela Smart’ | The 20/20 Event - tomorrow at 9|8c on ABC

This stories about forbidden love. Beauty is about us relations affair between an adult and a boy in. As sex and it has been trails and perhaps most important part. Femme fatale dictionary illustration analyst mark. My name is Pamela Smart had been incarcerated for 29 years I have been portrayed as ice princess blacks live now. Killer. And none of those things could be further from the truth. Breaking primaries on May seventh 1980 no team. In less than one year grace mark would be murdered. He was shot in the act. So I didn't do. Imagine what the police are thinking at this point they have a 22 year old woman who's having an affair with a sixteen year. Hopefully. You we're technically in adults and he was country absolutely you cross a line. I am I did and Napoli is tied to them murder weapon that was used to kill the 22 year old woman's husband. They have ranch hand at work I say that gave me this is we've got the person that murdered her husband the bad news is. It's he. Good plan. When Billy Flynn came to stand and started to we count he's in sexual encounters with him. Everybody leaned in to hear the exact details black widow trial typically. In Hampshire. It was such a notorious crime that I was really intrigued when she agreed with jailhouse interview at this point he admitted killers were already out of prison. And she'd been maintaining her innocence for three backing out going to sit here that's okay. And this is not your first rodeo. We all wondered what it would be like. To meet this woman a woman that the jury was convinced. Had masterminded her husband's murder it's so interesting to see you get emotional. It's hard. Turns out there he is one thing pans partly due today they could give her that chance to get out of jail. Now the exclusive new interview just stunning new details when do you knew yeah notorious love story that turned. Martinez. Murder and Pamela Smart cards that 22 in the event Friday at ninety cents on TV singing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.