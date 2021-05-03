Transcript for Tammy Moorer says she was “absolutely not” angry enough to kidnap husband’s mistress

They're people who stating you Wear the pants in the family. That you were really the powerhouse here and that makes the money someone is front in the house. I think the bills and the wife who gets her name tattooed on her husband's stomach that right inside the belt that was hit seems to be the one who makes the rules. But that's making it sound like at a tattoo because since you and I didn't a cases that were on that subject. After he had the affair. With Heather. Did you actually handcuffed and never had never. It's Celtic you're trying to hide or cover up something that seems completely natural which is anger. Resulting from your home I'm not panic her eye and pinched him because he's not being honest with me. Were you angry enough that your husband cheated on you that you were ready to kidnap. Absolutely not it seems that the prosecution to some degree things that you. As the linchpin here is that they change it according to what they need to say.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.